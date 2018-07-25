Three Minor Sisters Found Dead in East Delhi's Mandawali

Three minor sisters were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in East Delhi's Mandawali on Tuesday afternoon.Police said that the two of the deceased were aged 5 and 6 and the third was 2 years old. However, the police refused to divulge details about the minors.The girls' father had left the house early in the morning and did not return. After some time, a few neighbours entered their house, which was unlocked, and found the girls in an unconscious state. They were rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where they were declared dead.The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. The bodies of the girls have been sent for postmortem.A senior police official said that the prime suspect for now is the father.