English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Three Minor Sisters Found Dead in East Delhi's Mandawali
Police has initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 Crpc. The bodies of the girls have been sent for post mortem.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Three minor sisters were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in East Delhi's Mandawali on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said that the two of the deceased were aged 5 and 6 and the third was 2 years old. However, the police refused to divulge details about the minors.
The girls' father had left the house early in the morning and did not return. After some time, a few neighbours entered their house, which was unlocked, and found the girls in an unconscious state. They were rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where they were declared dead.
The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. The bodies of the girls have been sent for postmortem.
A senior police official said that the prime suspect for now is the father.
Also Watch
Police said that the two of the deceased were aged 5 and 6 and the third was 2 years old. However, the police refused to divulge details about the minors.
The girls' father had left the house early in the morning and did not return. After some time, a few neighbours entered their house, which was unlocked, and found the girls in an unconscious state. They were rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where they were declared dead.
The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. The bodies of the girls have been sent for postmortem.
A senior police official said that the prime suspect for now is the father.
Also Watch
-
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Will Think 10 Times Before Hugging Me, Says Yogi Adityanath
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Monday 23 July , 2018 Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Will Think 10 Times Before Hugging Me, Says Yogi Adityanath
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Now Modify Your Mahindar Thar SUV into a ‘Black Hawk’ for Rs 4.99 Lakh
- Is That Really You, Tanushree Dutta? The Actress is Unrecognisable In New Look
- How Rajshri Deshpande, Gaitonde’s Wife in 'Sacred Games', is Helping Maharashtra Farmers
- New 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Teased, Most Aerodynamic Car Ever
- India vs England: Team India Sweats it Out in Training Ahead of Warm-up Tie
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...