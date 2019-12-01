Three Minors Riding Without Helmets Killed in Road Accident Near Delhi Gate
According to police, the three juveniles were not wearing helmets and riding the scooter at a high speed when the accident took place on Saturday night.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Three minors, who were speeding on a scooter without wearing helmets, met with a fatal accident after their vehicle rammed into a pole near Delhi Gate area here, police said on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Mohammad Saad, Osama and Hamja, they said.
All three persons sustained head injuries and were declared brought dead when taken to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said.
The impact of the accident was such that their scooter was flung at least 25 ft away from the accident spot while their bodies were found near the pole, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.
