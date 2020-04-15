Three Missing after Boat Turns Turtle off Mumbai Coast, Case Filed against Operator

Mumbai: Four persons were rescued but three others went missing after a boat capsized off Madh jetty in Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, police said.

While search was on for the missing passengers, a case was registered against boat operator for violating lockdown norms and not taking any precautions, said a police official. The boat was carrying seven persons from Dhondipada jetty in Madh to Versova jetty in Andheri.

After it capsized, Marine Police and Fire Brigade teams rescued four of the passengers. But Nasir Sayyad, Sadik Ashmani and Yusuf Chavvan remained untraceable.

A case under IPC sections 304 (A) (rash and negligent act causing death), 188 (disobedience to order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) was registered against the boat operator (name not disclosed).

The operator violated prohibitory orders which restrict movement of five or more persons during lockdown to contain coronavirus, and did not provide life jackets, a police official said, adding further probe was on.

