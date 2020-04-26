Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Three-Month-old Baby Boy Recovers From Covid-19 in UP's Gorakhpur

The doctors said that the major challenge before them was not only to cure the baby but also to make sure that the infection does not get transmitted to the mother.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2020, 10:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Three-Month-old Baby Boy Recovers From Covid-19 in UP's Gorakhpur
Representational Image. (Credit: PTI)

Lucknow: A three-month-old boy who had tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at a hospital here was on Sunday discharged from the facility, officials said.

"The baby and his mother were tested twice for COVID-19 on their arrival at the hospital on April 12. While the mother tested negative, the baby was confirmed positive for the disease," Principal, Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, Dr Ganesh Kumar said.

He said the major challenge before the doctors was not only to cure the baby but also make sure that the infection does not get transmitted to the mother.

"The mother was taking care of the baby in an isolation ward and she followed instructions like wearing masks and gloves while breastfeeding the baby and cleaning him," Kumar said.

"The baby had no serious complications except fever for which he was initially given medicine. The infant recovered without any medication due to self immunity, which was boosted by feeding of mother's milk only," he said.

Kumar said the tests conducted on both the mother and the baby on April 25 and April 26 respectively came negative.

The mother has been advised to undertake certain precautions back at home, he said.

The mother and the son received a standing ovation from officials, including District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan, Commissioner Jayant Narlirkar, Kumar and others, while leaving the hospital.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,177

    +1,224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,917

    +1,975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,914

    +704*  

  • Total DEATHS

    826

    +47*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres