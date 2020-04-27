Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Three-month-old Baby Cured of Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur

The mother, 30, had arrived with her son at the BRD Medical College on April 12, and both were tested twice. The mother was found to be negative but the baby was positive.

IANS

April 27, 2020, 11:24 AM IST
Three-month-old Baby Cured of Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur
Representational Image. (Credit: PTI)

Gorakhpur: A three-month-old baby who had tested positive for coronavirus around two weeks ago, was cured and discharged, along with her mother who had been looking after him, on Sunday from BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

The baby happens to be a relative of Basti's first corona-related death case.

The mother, 30, had arrived with her son at the BRD Medical College on April 12, and both were tested twice. The mother was found to be negative but the baby was positive.

"The major challenge for the doctors was to save the mother from the infection. The infant was shifted to the isolation ward, where his mother took care of him with all precautions," said BRD college principal Dr Ganesh Kumar.

He further said: "The baby had no serious complications except fever for which he was initially given paracetamol. He recovered without any medication due to self-immunity boosted by the intake of mother's milk."

The tests conducted on Saturday and Sunday of both, mother and baby, were negative.

The mother-son duo received a standing ovation from Gorakhpur district magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan, commissioner Jayant Narlirkar, and BRD medical staff for winning the battle against coronavirus.

