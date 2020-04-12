Three-Month-Old Girl, Indore's Youngest Covid-19 Patient is Recovering Fast, Say Doctors

Bhopal: A three-month-old girl who got the coronavirus infection from kin including her 12-year-old brother and is Indore's youngest COVID-9 patient is recovering fast, doctors treating her said on Sunday. Her mother, incidentally, tested negative for the virus, they added.

"This three-month-old girl admitted in the COVID-19 isolation ward is the youngest patient in our hospital. She is recovering fast," Dr Ravi Dosi, head of Department of Chest Diseases at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) told PTI on Sunday. "She got infected after coming in contact with other COVID-19 patients in her family, including a 12-year-old brother. Her mother, however, does not have the infection," Dosi said.

Dr Swati Mulye, Head of Department of Paediatrics at SAIMS, said the infant was admitted on April 4 and special care was being taken of her nutrition. She will be tested two more times and if the reports return negative, then as per medical protocol, the child will

be discharged, Dr Mulye added.

The child's mother informed that several members of her family have been infected, and her brother-in-law had died of the infection eight days ago. Indore is among the worst affected cities in the country, with 298 cases, and 32 people have died of the infection.

The city's death rate due to the infection is 10.74 per cent, and authorities have enforced lockdown strictly to ensure the virus spread can be stalled.

