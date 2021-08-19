Three Months After Appeal, Karnataka Girl Gets Back Dead Mother's Stolen Phone

A nine-year-old Karnataka girl, who had approached the police to trace her dead mother’s phone which was stolen from the Covid-care centre she was admitted to, has finaly after three long months, had her prayers answered.

In May this year, Hrithiksha TN lost her mother to Covid-19. A resident of Kodagu district of Karnataka, Hrithiksha then approached the local police stationand appealed t them to help trace the phone as it contained her last and precious memories of her mother.

The phone was on Thursday returned to her by the Madekeri police after hospital staff found it and handed it to the police.

Hrithiksha is a daughter of a daily-wage worker and lives in Kushalnagar. She is a Class 4 student and lost her mother on May 16 due to coronavirus at a hospital in Madikeri.

“The phone had pictures of my mother. When she was admitted in the hospital, my father and I were in home quarantine. My mother died on May 6. We couldn’t find her phone and filed a police complaint. I have received the phone today. It has all the pictures," said an ecstatic Hrithiksha.

After her mother Prabha died and when her father and she packed her belongings, they found the phone was missing. Her heartbreaking appeal to return the phone had gone viral while she also addressed a letter to tahsildar, district administration and hospital authorities.

