Three Months After Rape of Two Minor Sisters in UP's Pilibhit, Police Yet to File FIR

Three months after two Dalit minors were raped by their employer in Pilibhit, UP Police are yet to file an FIR in the case.

The victims who are sisters aged 13 and 15 years were raped by a 65-year-old man in September, but no camplaint was registered, family allege.

“When rape is alleged, we have to see the conditions on the ground," Circle officer Pramod Kumar said, according to The Times of India. Kumar has ruled out medical examination, maintaining that it can be held after the FIR has been registered in the case.

The girls had approached the police on September 23, but no police complain was registered. The victims worked as labourers for the contractor and lived in the accommodation provided the contractor. In the complaint, the family said, “The contractor used to rape the elder sister and threaten to kill their parents. When the elder sister’s health deteriorated, he raped the younger sister.”

The family approached the Pilibhit’s Superintendent of Police on January 5 and filed a complaint. The SP order a probe by the Circle officer.

Meanwhile, lawyer says that the police cannot refuse to register FIR even if a considerable time has elapsed. “ The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2013 provides a rape victim all rights to a police FIR with the assurance of fullest protection to her. In accordance with the amended law, the police cannot refuse to register an FIR even if a considerable period of time has elapsed since the raoe,” Babita Saxena, a social worker in Pilibhit reportedly said.

Saxena added that a police officer refusing rape is liable to punish with rigorous imprisonment for a minimum term of six months.