Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Three More Arrested for Freeing Murder Accused from Police Station in Rajasthan

The incident had taken place at the Behror police station on September 6, when a group of 10-15 men fired around 45 rounds to free Vikram Gujjar (28), alias Papla, a resident of Mahendragarh in neighbouring Haryana.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Three More Arrested for Freeing Murder Accused from Police Station in Rajasthan
Image for representation.
Loading...

Jaipur: The police have arrested three more men who were part of a group that barged into a police station in Alwar district, opening fire with an AK-47 rifle to free an accomplice wanted in five murder cases.

The incident had taken place at the Behror police station on September 6, when a group of 10-15 men fired around 45 rounds to free Vikram Gujjar (28), alias Papla, a resident of Mahendragarh in neighbouring Haryana.

Till now, police have arrested five people. Those arrested on Tuesday were identified as Jagan Khatana (22), Subhash Gurjar (21) and Mahipal Gurjar (19), ADG (SOG and ATS) Anil Paliwal said.

Two other accused--Vinod Swami and Kailash Chandra--were arrested on September 7. A team from the Behror police station of Bhiwadi in Alwar district had arrested Vikram Gurjar on Thursday night last week with Rs 31.90 in cash and kept him in a lock-up.

Papla's accomplices attacked the Behror police station next morning, got him free from the lock-up and escaped. Different police teams are looking for Papla and his accomplices at various locations in Rajasthan and Haryana.

Two head constables were terminated from service while a DSP, SHO and two other policemen were suspended on Monday night for laxity.

BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria too castigated police and the state government for the incident, alleging "poor" law and order situation. Papla is a notorious criminal from Haryana carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram