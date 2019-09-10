Three More Arrested for Freeing Murder Accused from Police Station in Rajasthan
The incident had taken place at the Behror police station on September 6, when a group of 10-15 men fired around 45 rounds to free Vikram Gujjar (28), alias Papla, a resident of Mahendragarh in neighbouring Haryana.
Image for representation.
Jaipur: The police have arrested three more men who were part of a group that barged into a police station in Alwar district, opening fire with an AK-47 rifle to free an accomplice wanted in five murder cases.
The incident had taken place at the Behror police station on September 6, when a group of 10-15 men fired around 45 rounds to free Vikram Gujjar (28), alias Papla, a resident of Mahendragarh in neighbouring Haryana.
Till now, police have arrested five people. Those arrested on Tuesday were identified as Jagan Khatana (22), Subhash Gurjar (21) and Mahipal Gurjar (19), ADG (SOG and ATS) Anil Paliwal said.
Two other accused--Vinod Swami and Kailash Chandra--were arrested on September 7. A team from the Behror police station of Bhiwadi in Alwar district had arrested Vikram Gurjar on Thursday night last week with Rs 31.90 in cash and kept him in a lock-up.
Papla's accomplices attacked the Behror police station next morning, got him free from the lock-up and escaped. Different police teams are looking for Papla and his accomplices at various locations in Rajasthan and Haryana.
Two head constables were terminated from service while a DSP, SHO and two other policemen were suspended on Monday night for laxity.
BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria too castigated police and the state government for the incident, alleging "poor" law and order situation. Papla is a notorious criminal from Haryana carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: 19-Year-Old Trainee Pilot Himanshu Dhuria to Play for Rs 1 Crore Today
- Nick Jonas 'Pumped' Up About Posing For Cigar Magazine
- Deepika Padukone Knows How Ranveer Singh Tunes Her Out When She Nags
- Here’s How Much the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Cost
- FIFA 20 Ratings: Top 100 Players Revealed, Messi Rated Higher Than Ronaldo