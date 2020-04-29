Three More Cops Suspended in Connection With Mob Lynching of Sadhus in Palghar
Palghar district superintendent of police Gaurav Singh has suspended an assistant sub-inspector and two constables after conducting a departmental inquiry against them, he said.
Representative image.
Three more personnel of Kasa police station in Palghar district of Maharashtra were suspended on Wednesday in connection with the April 16 lynching of two sadhus and their driver by a mob, an official said.
Palghar district superintendent of police Gaurav Singh has suspended an assistant sub-inspector and two constables after conducting a departmental inquiry against them, he said.
Earlier, an assistant inspector and sub inspector of Kasa police station, in whose limits the lynching incident took place, were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.
On Tuesday, thirty-five personnel of the police station were transferred.
The three victims, from Kandivali in Mumbai, were travelling in a car to attend a funeral in Surat in Gujarat amid the lockdown when they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of a police team.
Over 100 people have been arrested so far while nine juveniles detained.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In A Throwback Interview, Irrfan Khan Said 'I Would Love To Grow Old Like Clint Eastwood'
- Here are Rare Pics of Irrfan Khan from the Past
- Irrfan Khan Wanted to See Theatre World Grow in India
- Irrfan Had Craving To Act Since Childhood, Would Engage Himself In Jaipur's Street Plays
- Industry Dialogue: There is The Need For an Anonymous Yet Open Flow of Data For Contact Tracing