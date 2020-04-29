Three More Cops Suspended in Connection With Mob Lynching of Sadhus in Palghar

Three more personnel of Kasa police station in Palghar district of Maharashtra were suspended on Wednesday in connection with the April 16 lynching of two sadhus and their driver by a mob, an official said.

Palghar district superintendent of police Gaurav Singh has suspended an assistant sub-inspector and two constables after conducting a departmental inquiry against them, he said.

Earlier, an assistant inspector and sub inspector of Kasa police station, in whose limits the lynching incident took place, were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.

On Tuesday, thirty-five personnel of the police station were transferred.

The three victims, from Kandivali in Mumbai, were travelling in a car to attend a funeral in Surat in Gujarat amid the lockdown when they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of a police team.

Over 100 people have been arrested so far while nine juveniles detained.

