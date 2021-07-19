Three More Deaths, 36 New Covid-19 Cases in Delhi; Positivity Rate 0.06%

Delhi recorded 36 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, and three more fatalities on Monday, according to a health bulletin. It was on April 15 last year that the national capital had recorded 17 cases.

The positivity rate in the city stands at 0.06 per cent, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. Fifty-eight people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said.

The total number of fatalities is 25,030 while the tally of cumulative cases has reached 14,35,565, the bulletin said. As many as 14,09,968 people have either been discharged, have recovered or migrated out, it said. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, the bulletin said.

A total of 59,410 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and of these 48,198 were RTPCR, CBNAAT or True Nat tests, while the rest were rapid antigen tests. The number of tests conducted on Sunday was on the lower side since people avoid stepping on holidays. The number of active cases stands at 567, a minor decline from 592 cases a day ago.

According to the bulletin, 183 patients are in home isolation, down from 203 on the previous day, while the number of containment zones has dipped to 407 from 409 on Sunday. Out of 12,754 beds in hospitals, only 339 are occupied.

The national capital had recorded 59 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Saturday, while the positivity rate was 0.08 per cent. On Friday, Delhi had recorded 66 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate was 0.09 per cent, and on Thursday the city had logged 72 cases and one death, with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to 0.06 per cent now. On Wednesday, the city had recorded 77 cases and one death, while on Tuesday, the daily infection tally was 76 with two deaths.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives daily. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals. On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

A total of 11,354 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday, including 4307 second doses. The vaccination figures are low since government sites are shut on Sunday. As many as 93,41,815 beneficiaries have been vaccinated till now in the national capital, including 22,16,413, who have been fully vaccinated with both the doses, the bulletin stated.

