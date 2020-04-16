Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Three More Die of Coronavirus Pandemic in Gujarat, State Toll Rises by 36

105 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat in the last 12 hours.

PTI

April 16, 2020, 2:16 PM IST
Three More Die of Coronavirus Pandemic in Gujarat, State Toll Rises by 36
For representation. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 871 after 105 more people tested positive for the infection during the last 12 hours, a health official said on Thursday.

Among the new cases, 42 were reported from Ahmedabad, 35 from Surat, eight from Anand, six from Vadodara, four each from Banaskantha and Narmada, three from Rajkot, and one each from Gandhinagar, Kheda and Panchmahal, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

So far, 64 people from the state have been discharged after recovery, she added.

