Three More Japanese Encephalitis Deaths Raise Toll to 44 in Assam

PTI

Last Updated: July 26, 2022, 23:22 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Three fresh cases were reported from Nagaon, two from Tinsukia and one each from Chirang, Jorhat and Kamrup. (Representational Image-PTI)

The three deaths due to Japanese Encephalitis include two from Nagaon and one from Chirang

Three more persons died of Japanese Encephalitis in Assam on Tuesday, taking the toll to 44 this month, an official release said. According to the statement of National Health Mission, Assam, eight new cases raised the tally to 274. The three deaths due to Japanese Encephalitis include two from Nagaon and one from Chirang. Three fresh cases were reported from Nagaon, two from Tinsukia and one each from Chirang, Jorhat and Kamrup. The state had reported 14 such cases and two deaths on Monday.

All the district administrations have formed rapid response teams to deal with Acute Encephalitis Syndrome and Japanese Encephalitis. The standard operating procedures and guidelines communicated by the National Health Mission, Assam are being followed by all the districts for detection, management and referral of such cases, an official said. Japanese Encephalitis is an infection that’s spread through mosquito bites.

