Three More Persons Die of Japanese Encephalitis in Assam, 23 New Cases Found

Three more persons lost their lives due to Japanese Encephalitis in Assam, taking the toll to 19 in the state, an official release said on Thursday. The National Health Mission, Assam said one person each died of the infection in Darrang, Sonitpur and Udalguri in the last 24 hours. Besides, 23 fresh cases of Japanese Encephalitis were detected in Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon and Udalguri, the statement said.

Altogether 144 cases of JE have been reported in the northeastern state since July 1, it said. Japanese Encephalitis is spread by mosquitoes.

