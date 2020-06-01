Three More Students of Hyderabad's Osmania Medical College Test Positive for Coronavirus

Authorities have decided to conduct Covid-19 test on all 280 post-graduate students of the Osmania Medical College (OMC) in Hyderabad after three more students tested positive on Monday.

The fresh cases pushed the total number of students testing positive to seven.

OMC officials said that samples from all post-graduate students residing in the hostels on the college campus will be collected and sent for testing.

The college authorities hope to complete the testing in two days. The two hostels have declared as containment zones.

Personnel from the Health Department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) swung into action to take up disinfection of hostels.

A woman gynaecology PG student was infected while discharging duties at the Government Maternity Hospital in Petlaburj and other medicos were suspected to have picked up the virus from her. Her roommate was among those tested positive.

All the seven medicos have been admitted to King Koti and Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

Medicos suspect that the virus might have spread in the hostels as they had been interacting with each other while preparing for PG examinations scheduled from June 28.

The Telangana Junior Doctors' Association (TJUDA) has demanded that the examinations be postponed.