Three More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Ladakh, Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Kargil

Three more persons were tested positive for coronavirus infection in Ladakh, taking the total number of such cases in the Union territory to six, a senior official said on Tuesday, announcing imposition of prohibitory orders in the entire Kargil district as a preventive measure.

The three patients two from Leh and one from Kargil -- tested positive but they are in stable condition and are undergoing treatment in specially set up isolation wards, Ladakh's Commissioner Secretary (Health) Rigzin Samphel said.

With three more persons testing positive for coronavirus, he said, the confirmed cases of corona-affliction in the UT have now risen to six, including one medical staff.

Three patients were tested positive for the disease earlier.

The test report of about 50 patients was still awaited and expected in the next couple of days, he said.

Samphel said over 22,000 people were screened at hospitals and specially set up checkpoints including the main airport in Ladakh and over 130 samples were collected and sent outside the UT for testing.

He said 208 people are in home quarantine in Leh and Kargil districts, while 150 of them have completed the essential mandatory quarantine period of two weeks but were advised to avoid going out to crowded areas as a precautionary measure.

As many as 21 suspected cases have been quarantined in health facilities in Kargil and another nine in Leh district, he said.

As part of efforts to check the spread of the pandemic, he said the district administration in Kargil has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC, banning the assembly of five or more persons.

A similar order is to be issued in Leh district in coming days, he said.

In his order issued Tuesday morning, District Magistrate Kargil Baseer ul Haq said the restrictions under prohibitory orders have come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force in the entire district for one month.

Any violation of the order by any person shall invite action under IPC, Haq said, highlighting various measures taken to check the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Leh District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya ordered immediate closure of all gymnasiums and recreational clubs in the district till March 31.

It is felt that large gatherings in gyms, recreational clubs and other such places may cause spread of COVID-19. All gyms and recreational clubs of Leh district shall remain closed with immediate effect, Vaishya said in his order.

Earlier on March 13, the district magistrate withdrew 'All Inner Line Permits' issued with immediate effect.

