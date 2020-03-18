Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Three More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Maharashtra; Tally Now 45

Nineteen of these cases have been reported from Pune district alone, a state official said.

PTI

Updated:March 18, 2020, 10:49 PM IST
Mumbai: Three more persons, including a woman, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the number of infections in the state to 45, said a state official.

Medical reports of these three patients, including one each from Mumbai and Pune, have come positive, taking the total Covid-19 cases in the state to 45, one of them dead, said an official statement issued in the evening.

Nineteen of these cases have been reported from Pune district alone.

A 21-year-old man with travel history to Singapore, the Philippines and Colombo tested positive for the infection late in the evening, the official said.

He is from Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune district, the state health official said.

A Mumbai-based maid working with a family which had returned from the US recently has also tested positive, the official said.

She is the 10th case in the state who has got the infection locally by transmission, he said.

A 50-year-old man from Ratnagiri, who had returned from Dubai, also tested positive for the viral infection this evening, the official added.

Since January 18, as many as 1,227 people have returned to the state from abroad, of whom 958 were isolated for showing symptoms similar to Covid-19, another official statement said.

A 64-year-old man, who had tested positive for the infection, died in Mumbai on Tuesday.

At 45, Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases among states in the country.





