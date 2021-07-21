CHANGE LANGUAGE
Three More Test Positive for Zika Virus in Kerala, Total Reported Cases at 41

The outbreak of the virus is reported only in Thiruvananthapuram and not in any other districts so far

Two residents of Anayara aged 26 years and 37 years and one person (25) from Pettah were diagnosed with Zika, the minister said in a release.

Three more persons tested positive for Zika virus in the state taking the total reported cases of the infection to 41, of which 5 are active, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday. Two residents of Anayara aged 26 years and 37 years and one person (25) from Pettah were diagnosed with Zika, the minister said in a release.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the minister said and added that the health of all the infected persons was satisfactory presently.

first published:July 21, 2021, 19:13 IST