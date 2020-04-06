Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &

1-min read

Three More Test Positive, Total Coronavirus Cases Rise to 109 in J&K

Out of the 109 positive cases, four have recovered completely while two died of the infection., making the number of active cases now 103.

IANS

Updated:April 6, 2020, 6:43 PM IST
Three More Test Positive, Total Coronavirus Cases Rise to 109 in J&K
People queue up for food amid the 21-day lockdown in Jammu. (AP)

Jammu: Three more people tested positive on Monday taking the number of COVID-19 patients in Jammu & Kashmir to 109.

J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted: "Status update - total cases 109. Active cases 103 - 85 in Kashmir division, 18 in Jammu; 3 new cases so far, all from Kashmir. Hope no further increase today!!"

Out of the 109 positive cases, four have recovered completely while two died of the infection. Thus the number of active cases in J&K is now 103 of whom 85 are in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu division.

So far, 1,708 samples were collected for testing. Of these, 1,583 tested negative while 109 tested positive. Reports of 16 samples is still awaited.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

