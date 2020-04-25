Three More Traders Test Positive for Coronavirus at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi

New Delhi: Three more traders in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, Asia's largest wholesale vegetable and fruit market, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after the death of a commission agent earlier this week, officials said on Saturday.

The North Delhi district administration has asked the Azadpur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) to take precautionary measures as the positive cases of coronavirus at the mandi touched four.

Bhola Dutt, 57, a commission agent who was tested positive for COVID-19 died earlier this week. Following his death, three more traders tested positive for COVID-19.

Around 20 shops have been shut down after the emergence of four coronavirus positive cases, said Adil Ahmed Khan, Chairman, Azadpur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC).

North Delhi district administration has also confirmed that four COVID-19 positive cases have been detected at Azadpur Mandi so far and the surveillance team are tracking the persons who came in contact of those who have tested positive for the dreaded virus that has claimed over 770 lives in India so far.

Asked about reports of 300 shops being shut down in the Mandi, Khan said only shops, including those of the traders who have tested COVID-19 positive and four other shops of the traders, have been shut down after sanitising them. Khan said the all precautionary measures are being taken at the mandi.

The Azadpur Mandi authorities have allowed 4,000 vehicles of buyers to enter the mandi area daily but only 1,000 vehicles are given the token at a time, and the same number of vehicles are given the token to enter after four hours.

The Mandi is open 24x7 and there is ample of vegetables and fruits to meet the demand of Delhi as well as nearby areas, said Khan.

A team of doctors reached Azadpur Mandi on Friday and screened over 400 people including traders, commission agents, their staff and labourers.

