Three More Weeks to Prevent Dengue Outbreak, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged citizens to inspect their homes for mosquito breeding for three more weeks as part of the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign to prevent an outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease dengue, in the city.

The campaign that was started in September will run till mid-November. The campaign urges people to remove stagnant water in their homes by cleaning vessels regularly and checking for mosquito larvae for ten weeks, on Sundays, at ten o'clock.

The Chief Minister posted a video of himself and his wife changing stagnant water in the vessel of a bamboo plant on twitter with the message, "Sunita and I changed the clean water gathered in our house. Everyone needs to check (for breeding) only for three more weeks. And, your family will continue to remain safe from dengue the way they are."

मैंने और सुनीता ने मिलकर आज अपने घर में इकट्ठा साफ पानी को बदला बस 3 और रविवार चेकिंग करनी है, और जैसे अभी तक आपका परिवार डेंगू से सुरक्षित रहा है, वैसे आगे भी रहेगा।#10Hafte10Baje10Minute pic.twitter.com/3ggDz3Uqzu — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 13, 2019

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia too shared a photo of his home inspection and commented, "10 Hafte10Baje10Minute again this morning, and every Sunday for the fight against Dengue. Now there is no spot left for mosquitoes to breed.”

The campaign has been modeled on the 'Earth Hour' where people turn off their lights just for an hour to conserve electricity and the environment, reported Hindustan Times.

People cleaning out their homes once every seven days can prevent the breeding of aedes aegpypti mosquitoes that transmit diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

Delhi has recorded 356 cases of dengue so far this year. Compared to this, in 2015, Delhi had seen 7,606 cases. It had seen 60 deaths from the disease back then.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the outbreak happened when their government had taken over. According to him, there was no time for preventive measures and they endured that everyone received proper treatment. Jain went on to add that in the years after the outbreak, they have been working towards prevention and the number of dengue cases have come down by 80 percent. He further added that their campaign has received so much support that the cases of dengue have gone down even further as compared to last year.

