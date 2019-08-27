Three MP Doctors Convicted for Sex-determination, Female Foeticide
The doctors were given three years imprisonment and the court slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on two of them for running clinics without legal permission, a public prosecutor said.
Image for representation.
Gwalior: A court here sentenced three doctors to three years in jail in a 2009 sex-determination and female foeticide case.
Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Prachi Patel on Monday convicted Sushma Trivedi, Sandhya Tiwari and SK Shrivastava under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, public prosecutor Ritesh Goyal said.
The doctors were given three years imprisonment and the court slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on two of them — Sandhya Tiwari and SK Shrivastava — for running clinics without legal permission, he said.
Goyal said a Delhi-based social organisation called 'Beti Bachao Samiti' had conducted a sting operation separately on these three doctors in May 2009.
In the sting operation, these doctors agreed to carry out sex-determination and female foeticide procedures in their clinics, Goyal said.
The Delhi-based organisation approached the district collector with the recording of the sting operation, who directed the chief medical and health officer (CMHO) to file a case against the three doctors under the PCPNDT Act, he informed.
The court found them guilty under section 23 of the PCPNDT Act, which prohibits sex selection and use of pre-natal diagnostic techniques, Goyal said, adding that the doctors pleaded for leniency claiming that they had committed the offence for the first time.
The prosecution, however, contended that only imposing fine would send a wrong signal to society.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- We Opted to Get Off: Robert Downey Jr Bids Farewell to Iron Man, Captain America
- Internet Star 'Exposes' Award-Winning Life Coach Jay Shetty for Plagiarizing Quotes
- FASTag to Become Mandatory For Vehicles: Tech Behind The Tag And How it Works
- NASA Live Map Shows it is Not Just The Amazon, But Central Africa is Burning Too
- Upcoming KTM Duke 790 Spied in India with Saree Guard, Launch Imminent