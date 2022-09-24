Three Mumbai Residents Being `Held Captive' in Myanmar: Police

Mumbai Police has received information about at least three city residents who are allegedly being held captive in Myanmar after they were lured to Thailand with offers of IT jobs, an official said on Saturday. After one of them managed to contact his friend here who approached police, the crime branch registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons, said a senior official.

The victims were promised IT sector jobs in Thailand by an agent, he said. After they landed in Thailand, they were taken to neighbouring Myanmar where they have been held against their wishes, as per the complaint filed by their friend. They are being forced to do jobs which involve cyber crimes, the complaint said.

More than 70 persons from Mumbai region are reportedly stuck in Myanmar as per the complainant, but police have so far information about only these three persons who are allegedly being held captive, said the police official.Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised Indian nationals to verify the credentials of foreign employers and antecedents of recruiting agents in view of many Indians having been lured to Myanmar. “….IT-skilled youth are being duped in the name of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand through social media advertisements as well as by Dubai and India-based agents,” it said in an advisory.

The victims are reportedly taken across the border illegally, mostly into Myanmar, and held captive to work under harsh conditions, it said. The Indian embassy in Myanmar recently rescued over 30 Indians out of 60 who were trapped in that country’s Myawaddy area.

Myawaddy area in southeastern Myanmar’s Kayin state bordering Thailand is not fully under the control of the Myanmarese government as certain ethnic armed groups hold sway over it.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here