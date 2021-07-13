Three Naxalites Killed in Encounter With Police in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with police forces in Maoist-affected Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. A CRPF jawan of 196 battalion and a villager sustained injuries in the encounter. Both have been referred to Bijapur District Hospital.

SP Kamalochan Kashyap said that during the encounter, which took place in the Galgam area of Usoor, the exchange of fire went on from both the sides for 20 minutes.

Bastar IG P ​​Sudar Raj said that CRPF 222 Corps and 196th Corps force were dispatched from Usoor and Galgam police stations for search and road safety operations during which an encounter took place between the Maoists and the security forces at around 3.30pm, which lasted for about 45 minutes. Additional STF and CRPF forces have been dispatched to the spot and search is on in the area.

The injured jawan has been identified as Mithlesh Kumar, who received a bullet wound in his waist. The wounded villager was identified as Kottam Soma, 55, who is a resident of Nadipalli. His left leg has been badly injured. Both are out of danger now.

Villager found brutally murdered

Meanwhile, on Monday, a 32-year-old villager was found brutally murdered at Ambeli village in Bijapur. According to SP Kashyap, the villager’s body was found lying on the way to the forest, about 5km from the village, on Monday morning.

Police said a search operation has begun in the area to trace the assailants. According to the police, some Maoists kidnapped the victim, Baman Poyam, from his house late Sunday night and later killed him with sharp weapons. The exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

