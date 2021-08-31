Three Naxals Held, Two Cadres Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bastar Division

Three Naxals were arrested and two others surrendered before police in Dantewada and Bijapur districts under the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Tuesday. Two of the three Naxals were arrested in Bijapur and another one was nabbed in the Dantewada district, police said.

"A Maoist identified as Linga Mandavi (25), carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head, was on Monday apprehended by a joint team of DRG (District Reserve Guards) and the District Force from Badegudra village under the Kuakonda police station limits," Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava said. Mandavi was active as a Naxal Militia member in Badegudra, he added.

Separately, two Maoists, identified as Ramesh Hemla (20)and Arjun Punem (19), were arrested by the police and security forces in the Bijapur district, superintendent of police Kamlochan Kashyap told reporters. They were held by a joint team of CRPF and the police from the jungles of Cherpal- Padera under the city Kotwali police station limits, he said.

A detonator was recovered from them, the SP said. "They confessed that (self-proclaimed) LOS commander Dinesh Podiyam ordered them to plant the detonator on the Cherpal culvert and conduct recce of people passing it," Kashyap added.

Two cadres, active in the Amdai area committee of the banned CPI (Maoist), surrendered on Monday before the police, the Dantewada SP said. They were identified as Pradeep Kadti (20) and Ramji Kashyap, both aged 20. They were members of the Todma Militia Platoon, he added.

Both the surrendered Maoists carried a bounty of Rs 10,000 each on their heads, he said. "They were involved in various Naxal incidents in 2021 including the killing of a CRPF jawan and looting of arms, attacking the Bodli police camp and blasting a vehicle with an IED," Pallava said.

A total of 417 Naxals, 112 of them carrying cash rewards on their heads, have quit the violence in Dantewada under a rehabilitation drive 'Lon Varratu' launched in June 2020, according to officials.

