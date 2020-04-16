Three New Containment Zones Identified in Delhi, Total Rises to 60

New Delhi: With three new containment zones getting added to the list, the tally of red zones in the national capital went up to 60 on Thursday.

The new containment zones are spread across three districts -- one each in South, Shahdara and South-East.

According to the Delhi government, Gali No. 3, 4 and 5 in East Ram Nagar, Shahdara, and House No. 50 in Hauz Rani -- from Mother Dairy to Raja Ram Mohan School -- in South District were turned into red zones on Thursday.

In South-East Delhi, Gali No. 6, A Block, Abul Fazal Enclave, in Shaheen Bagh has also been turned into a containment zone.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, the administration had sealed a part of Safdarjung Enclave (from B-4/200 to B-4/206).

Among the districts, the highest number of containment zones is in the South-East District with 15 such zones, followed by the East District with nine red zones.

While two red zones were announced on Wednesday, nine new containment zones were announced on Tuesday and four on Monday. On Sunday, 10 new red zones were announced.

After the administration seals an area by naming it containment zone, the Delhi government starts 'Operation SHIELD' in the area.

Operation SHIELD -- Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, Essential Supply, Local Sanitisation and Door-To-Door Checking -- is used to control the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi Health Department said.

According to the Delhi government, Operation SHIELD has helped stop the transmission of coronavirus in Dilshad Garden and Old Seemapuri, from where no new cases have been reported.

The administration also claimed that no new cases were reported from the containment zones in Vasundhara Enclave, Mayur Vihar and Khichripur.

The containment zones -- created to map local transmission of the disease and prevent the contagion from spreading -- are announced by the office of the district magistrate.

It completely shuts the movement of the common people with the authorities taking care of the essential supplies. The area and the houses in it are sanitised properly.

Delhi has reported 1,578 positive cases while 32 people have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far, as per the data issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

