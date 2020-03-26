Three New Coronavirus Cases in Chhattisgarh, State Tally Reaches Six
Of the three new patients, two men, one from Raipur and another from Bhilai (Durg), have been admitted to the isolation ward of AIIMS. Besides, a woman from Bilaspur tested positive for coronavirus, an official said.
Image for representation (Image: AP)
Raipur: Three more persons, including a woman, have tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to six, officials said on Thursday.
One of the cases was reported from the state capital Raipur, and one each from Durg and Bilaspur, they said.
"Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Wednesday night," All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur, Director Dr Nitin M Nagarkar said.
Of the three new patients, two men, one from Raipur and another from Bhilai (Durg), have been admitted to the
isolation ward of AIIMS, he said.
Besides, a woman from Bilaspur tested positive for coronavirus, he said.
With this, the state's tally of COVID-19 patients has gone up to six.
Earlier on Wednesday, two persons, a 26-year-old woman from Raipur and a 26-year-old man from Rajnandgaon, with
recent foreign travel history, were found positive for the deadly virus.
Last week, a 24-year-old woman, who had returned to Raipur from London, was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state.
"Of the six, four are admitted at AIIMS in Raipur while the two others are undergoing treatment at government
hospitals at their respective places," a health official said, adding that they all are under continuous medical observation.
Meanwhile, the state public relations department has asked Chhattisgarh-based journalists, who attended the press conference of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath in Bhopal on March 20, to stay in self-quarantine and
immediately contact health officials.
The advisory came after a journalist from Bhopal, who was present at the press conference, tested positive for
coronavirus.
The state government has also warned of stern action against those who hide their foreign travel history, and their
family members.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ordering Food Delivery? Be Careful, Coronavirus Could Hitch a Ride Into Your Home
- Yesteryear Actress Nimmi Passes Away Aged 88; Rishi Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt Pay Moving Tributes
- Samantha Akkineni Shares Adorable Quarantine Pic of Naga Chaitanya with Pet Dog Hash
- Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Everything You Need to Know About the Next Thunderbird
- Little Bunny Kisses its Human Goodnight, Melts Hearts on the Internet