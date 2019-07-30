Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Three of a Family Brutally Killed Over inter-Caste Marriage in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Joginder Singh, 55, his son Pawandeep, 20, and daughter Prabhjit, 22, belonging to the Jat Sikh community were killed by the members of a Dalit family in an attack on Monday night.

PTI

Updated:July 30, 2019, 10:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Three of a Family Brutally Killed Over inter-Caste Marriage in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
Representative image.
Loading...

Tarn Taran: Three persons of a family were brutally murdered over an inter-caste marriage here at Naushehra village, police said Tuesday.

Joginder Singh, 55, his son Pawandeep, 20, and daughter Prabhjit, 22, belonging to the Jat Sikh community were killed by the members of a Dalit family in an attack on Monday night, said police.

The assailant family, whose daughter Devi had married Joginder Singh's elder son Harmanjit Singh over one and a half month ago, was upset over the inter-caste marriage, the police added.

Devi's father Bir Singh and 10 others, including his family members allegedly attacked Joginder Singh, Pawandeep and Prabhjit with sharp-edged weapon at their house on Monday night.

Harmanjit escaped unhurt in the attack as he managed to flee, police said.

Harmanjit had already left his wife at his sister's house in another village while apprehending the attack, they said.

Tarn Taran Deputy Superintendent of Police Kanwaljit Singh said a murder case has been registered against 11 persons including Bir Singh. All the accused are absconding, police said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram