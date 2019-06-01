Three of a Family Drown in Telangana Reservoir

: A picnic turned into a tragedy for a family in Telangana's Jangaon district on Saturday as three of its members were drowned in a reservoir, police said.A man and his two female relatives drowned in the Bommapur reservoir while playing, even as his wife was taking a video of their joyful moments.The dead were identified as Abhilash (25), Sangeeta (19) and Sumalata (15).The group of four belonging to the same district had gone to the reservoir for a pleasure trip.While Abhilash and his two female relatives entered the water, his wife Divya sat on the banks to record their video. While throwing water on each other, the three accidentally went deep into the reservoir and began drowning.As Divya cried for help, locals rushed there but by then, Abhilash and the other two had drowned. Police, with the help of divers, have fished out the bodies.