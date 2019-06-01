Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Three of a Family Drown in Telangana Reservoir

The group of four belonging to the same district had gone to the reservoir for a pleasure trip.

IANS

Updated:June 1, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Three of a Family Drown in Telangana Reservoir
Representative Image.
Loading...
Hyderabad: A picnic turned into a tragedy for a family in Telangana's Jangaon district on Saturday as three of its members were drowned in a reservoir, police said.

A man and his two female relatives drowned in the Bommapur reservoir while playing, even as his wife was taking a video of their joyful moments.

The dead were identified as Abhilash (25), Sangeeta (19) and Sumalata (15).

The group of four belonging to the same district had gone to the reservoir for a pleasure trip.

While Abhilash and his two female relatives entered the water, his wife Divya sat on the banks to record their video. While throwing water on each other, the three accidentally went deep into the reservoir and began drowning.

As Divya cried for help, locals rushed there but by then, Abhilash and the other two had drowned. Police, with the help of divers, have fished out the bodies.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram