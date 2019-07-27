Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Three of a Family Found Hanging Inside Their Flat in IIT-Delhi Campus

Gulshan Das, wife Sunita and his mother Kamta were found hanging from the ceiling fans in three rooms of the flat, said a police officer.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 8:46 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Three of a Family Found Hanging Inside Their Flat in IIT-Delhi Campus
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: Three members of a family, including a couple, allegedly committed suicide inside their flat located in IIT-Delhi campus, police said on Friday. Gulshan Das, wife Sunita and his mother Kamta were found hanging from the ceiling fans in three rooms of the flat, said a police officer.

According to a senior police officer, they received information of a scuffle inside the house at 9.43 pm and upon reaching there, they found that the flat was locked from inside.

As they entered the house after breaking open the main door, they found the bodies, the officer said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to police, Gulshan and Sunita had got married in February. Sunita's mother Krishna Devi too had reached her daughter's house after she got to know about the altercation, they added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram