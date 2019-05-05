English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three of a Family, Including 7-year-old Run over by Train in Tamil Nadu
The mishap occurred when the trio, who were in a hurry to board a train at Ambur railway station, tried to cross the track without noticing an approaching express train.
Representative image.
Loading...
Vellore: Three members of a family, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed after being hit by a train while they were crossing a railway track at Ambur near here Sunday, police said.
The mishap occurred when the trio, who were in a hurry to board a train at Ambur railway station, tried to cross the track without noticing an approaching express train.
The victims were identified as 50-year old Banumathi Durai of Ambur, her seven-year-old grandson T Niteesh and her younger brother K Sankar (45), a government railway police official told PTI.
Banumathi's other brother had been admitted to a hospital in Chennai and she had planned to visit him, the official said. Their bodies were removed to a government hospital for an autopsy.
The mishap occurred when the trio, who were in a hurry to board a train at Ambur railway station, tried to cross the track without noticing an approaching express train.
The victims were identified as 50-year old Banumathi Durai of Ambur, her seven-year-old grandson T Niteesh and her younger brother K Sankar (45), a government railway police official told PTI.
Banumathi's other brother had been admitted to a hospital in Chennai and she had planned to visit him, the official said. Their bodies were removed to a government hospital for an autopsy.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Set to Surpass Avatar as Highest-Grossing Film Ever
- World Laughter Day: 10 Inspiring Quotes by Famous Comedians
- Game of Thrones: Does Melisandre's 'Green Eyes' Prophecy to Arya Refer to Cersei Lannister?
- Parents on Twitter are Having a Good Laugh Over Babies Stuck in X-Ray Machines
- She Didn't Give Us Much Time: Salman Takes Sly Dig at Priyanka Chopra Over Quitting Bharat
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results