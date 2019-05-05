Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Three of a Family, Including 7-year-old, Run Over by Train in Tamil Nadu

The mishap occurred when the trio, who were in a hurry to board a train at Ambur railway station, tried to cross the track without noticing an approaching express train.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Three of a Family, Including 7-year-old, Run Over by Train in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation.
Loading...
Vellore (TN): Three members of a family, including a seven-year old boy, were killed by a train while they were crossing a railway track at Ambur near here Sunday, police said.

The mishap occurred when the trio, who were in a hurry to board a train at Ambur railway station, tried to cross the track without noticing an approaching express train.

The victims were identified as 50-year old Banumathi Durai of Ambur, her seven-year old grandson T Niteesh and her younger brother K Sankar (45), a government railway police official told PTI.

Banumathi's another brother had been admitted to a hospital in Chennai and she had planned to visit him, the official said.

Their bodies were removed to a government hospital for an autopsy.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram