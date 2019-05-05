Three of a Family, Including 7-year-old, Run Over by Train in Tamil Nadu

Three members of a family, including a seven-year old boy, were killed by a train while they were crossing a railway track at Ambur near here Sunday, police said.The mishap occurred when the trio, who were in a hurry to board a train at Ambur railway station, tried to cross the track without noticing an approaching express train.The victims were identified as 50-year old Banumathi Durai of Ambur, her seven-year old grandson T Niteesh and her younger brother K Sankar (45), a government railway police official told PTI.Banumathi's another brother had been admitted to a hospital in Chennai and she had planned to visit him, the official said.Their bodies were removed to a government hospital for an autopsy.