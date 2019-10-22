Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Three of a Family, Including Mentally Challenged Son, Found Dead in Prayagraj Home

It appears that the father first killed his son, then his wife and committed suicide thereafter.

IANS

Updated:October 22, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Three of a Family, Including Mentally Challenged Son, Found Dead in Prayagraj Home
Representative image.

Prayagraj: Three members of a family were found dead inside their residence in Prayagraj, police said.

The bodies of the 50-year-old Bal Govind Narain, who was a peon in the police department, his wife Chandravati (45) and son Sunil (28) were found by their younger son Bharat inside the house located in the Reserve Police Lines on Monday evening.

SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj along with forensic experts rushed to the spot and carried out investigations.

Pankaj said that the exact cause of deaths would be ascertained only after the post-mortem report came in.

According to preliminary investigations, it appeared that the family members were disturbed over the condition of the elder son who was mentally challenged. It appears that Narain first killed Sunil, then his wife and committed suicide thereafter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram