Three of a Family Run Over by Sealdah Express in UP's Ballia District
A police officer said that as per preliminary information, the three had gone to the railway tracks to answer nature's call after attending a wedding.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Ballia: Three people were killed after being hit by a train in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Tuesday, police said.
The incident occurred at 5.45 am in the Chhapra-Ballia-Varanasi section in Yadavnagar Chaand Diar village under the Bairia police station limits, they said.
Vikki Bind, Pappu Bind and Awadhesh Bind, all of them relatives belonging to the age group of 25-27 years, were run over by the Sealdah Express, which was coming to Ballia from Sealdah, SHO of Bairia Police Station Anil Tiwari said.
"Prima facie, it seems that the three persons had gone to the railway tracks to answer nature's call after attending a wedding. They were run over by the train when they were resting on the tracks," he said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.
