Three of a Family Run Over by Train in Karnataka
1-MIN READ

Three of a Family Run Over by Train in Karnataka

PTI

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 15:04 IST

Chikkaballapura (Chik Ballapur), India

the incident occurred at Thondebhavi village in Gauribidanur Taluk. (Representative image: Ministry of Railways)

the incident occurred at Thondebhavi village in Gauribidanur Taluk. (Representative image: Ministry of Railways)

Police have started investigation into the matter. However, they suspect it to be a case of a suicide pact

Three members of a family including the husband and wife were run over by a train in Gauribidanur in the district on Monday morning, police said.

Police have started investigation into the matter. However, they suspect it to be a case of a suicide pact.

According to police, the incident occurred at Thondebhavi village in Gauribidanur Taluk where the mutilated bodies of a man and his wife and their daughter were found on the railway tracks.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
January 09, 2023, 15:04 IST
last updated:January 09, 2023, 15:04 IST
