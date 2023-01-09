Three of a Family Run Over by Train in Karnataka

Three members of a family including the husband and wife were run over by a train in Gauribidanur in the district on Monday morning, police said.
Police have started investigation into the matter. However, they suspect it to be a case of a suicide pact.
According to police, the incident occurred at Thondebhavi village in Gauribidanur Taluk where the mutilated bodies of a man and his wife and their daughter were found on the railway tracks.
Read all the Latest India News here(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Read More