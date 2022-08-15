Three of Family Electrocuted While Hoisting Flag at Their Home in Ranchi; CM Soren Condoles Death

Three members of a family, all in their twenties, were electrocuted while hoisting the national flag on the roof of their house in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district, police said. The incident happened on the eve of Independence Day at Arsande village in the Kanke police station area, a senior police officer said.

“Two women and a man died in the incident,” Kanke police station officer-in-charge Brij Kumar told PTI. Ranchi’s superintendent of police (rural) Naushad Alam said that a high tension wire of 11,000 volts is near the roof of the house where the incident took place.

“They had used an iron rod to hoist the flag. Since it was raining, the rod somehow came in contact with the high tension wire and all three died on the spot,” he said. The deceased were identified as Puja, Aarti and Vineet.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the deaths of the three persons. “Got the sad news of the death of three of a family due to electrocution while putting up the tricolour on the roof of their house at Kanke in Ranchi. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss,” Soren said.

