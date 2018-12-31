English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three of Family Found Dead in Andhra; Cops Suspect Suicide Pact Over Domestic Feud
The deceased include two children, aged 3 and 6, and their father, who worked as a security guard in a nearby poultry farm.
Visakhapatnam (AP): In a suspected suicide pact, three members of a family, including two children, were on Sunday found dead in their house at Chandrayyapeta village in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district, police said.
The only surviving member is identified as Bhagyalaxmi, the wife of the deceased Pangi Chinna Rao (24) who is in critical condition, a police officer said.
Other deceased are identified as six-year-old P Siddhu and his sister P Deena (3).
All the four were found lying unconscious in their small house attached to a poultry farm in K Kotapadu mandal by the owner of the farm this morning, said sub-inspector M V Ramana.
Chinna Rao and Bhagyalaxmi were working as security guards at the farm, he said, adding that they had shifted to Chandrayyapeta village from their native place in Ananthagiri mandal only six months ago.
"The owner of the poultry farm and few others noticed all the four lying unconscious in their house, following which they broke open the door. While Chinna Rao and his two children were declared brought dead, Bhagyalaxmi was found to be alive," the officer said, adding that she is battling for
her life at King George Hospital here.
He said the exact reason for their death will be known only after postmortem.
Police suspect a family dispute could be the trigger behind the incident.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The only surviving member is identified as Bhagyalaxmi, the wife of the deceased Pangi Chinna Rao (24) who is in critical condition, a police officer said.
Other deceased are identified as six-year-old P Siddhu and his sister P Deena (3).
All the four were found lying unconscious in their small house attached to a poultry farm in K Kotapadu mandal by the owner of the farm this morning, said sub-inspector M V Ramana.
Chinna Rao and Bhagyalaxmi were working as security guards at the farm, he said, adding that they had shifted to Chandrayyapeta village from their native place in Ananthagiri mandal only six months ago.
"The owner of the poultry farm and few others noticed all the four lying unconscious in their house, following which they broke open the door. While Chinna Rao and his two children were declared brought dead, Bhagyalaxmi was found to be alive," the officer said, adding that she is battling for
her life at King George Hospital here.
He said the exact reason for their death will be known only after postmortem.
Police suspect a family dispute could be the trigger behind the incident.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results