Three of Family Found Dead in Andhra; Cops Suspect Suicide Pact Over Domestic Feud

In a suspected suicide pact, three members of a family, including two children, were on Sunday found dead in their house at Chandrayyapeta village in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district, police said.The only surviving member is identified as Bhagyalaxmi, the wife of the deceased Pangi Chinna Rao (24) who is in critical condition, a police officer said.Other deceased are identified as six-year-old P Siddhu and his sister P Deena (3).All the four were found lying unconscious in their small house attached to a poultry farm in K Kotapadu mandal by the owner of the farm this morning, said sub-inspector M V Ramana.Chinna Rao and Bhagyalaxmi were working as security guards at the farm, he said, adding that they had shifted to Chandrayyapeta village from their native place in Ananthagiri mandal only six months ago."The owner of the poultry farm and few others noticed all the four lying unconscious in their house, following which they broke open the door. While Chinna Rao and his two children were declared brought dead, Bhagyalaxmi was found to be alive," the officer said, adding that she is battling forher life at King George Hospital here.He said the exact reason for their death will be known only after postmortem.Police suspect a family dispute could be the trigger behind the incident.