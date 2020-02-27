Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Three of Family Killed, One Rescued After Car Plunges into Canal in Telangana

The family of four, including parents and two children, were returning to Hyderabad after visiting their native village.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 4:59 PM IST
Three of Family Killed, One Rescued After Car Plunges into Canal in Telangana
A representative image

Hyderabad: Three members of a family drowned when the car in which they were travelling fell into a canal in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Thursday, even as a boy was rescued from the vehicle, police said.

The four occupants of the car were returning to Hyderabad after visiting their native village, a senior police official said.

The deceased was a B.Tech first-year girl student and her parents, aged 40 and 38, while her brother, an eighth standard student, was rescued by two passersby who noticed the vehicle floating in the canal and jumped into the water and rescued him after opening the car doors, the official said.

The car accidentally fell into the canal as there were no railings on the road, the official said adding the three bodies were retrieved and the car was removed from the canal.

On February 21, three persons, including a boy, drowned after the car in which they were travelling fell into a water tank in adjoining Yadadri Bhongir district.

