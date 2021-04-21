Three ONGC Employees Kidnapped By Suspected ULFA(I) Militants In Assam

Three employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were on Wednesday kidnapped by suspected ULFA(I) militants from its Lakwa oilfield in Sivasagar district along the Assam-Nagaland border.

The PSU, in a statement, said that the three employees had been kidnapped by armed miscreants in the early hours of Wednesday from a rig site of ONGC in Lakwa field of Sivasagar.

The three employees have been identified as MM Gogoi and Ritul Saikia – both junior technicians (production) – and Alakesh Saikia, a junior engineering assistant, an ONGC spokesperson told PTI.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here