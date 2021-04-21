india

Three ONGC Employees Kidnapped By Suspected ULFA(I) Militants In Assam

Representative photo.

The PSU, in a statement, said that the three employees had been kidnapped by armed miscreants in the early hours of Wednesday from a rig site of ONGC in Lakwa field of Sivasagar.

Three employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were on Wednesday kidnapped by suspected ULFA(I) militants from its Lakwa oilfield in Sivasagar district along the Assam-Nagaland border.

The three employees have been identified as MM Gogoi and Ritul Saikia – both junior technicians (production) – and Alakesh Saikia, a junior engineering assistant, an ONGC spokesperson told PTI.

first published:April 21, 2021, 11:10 IST