Three Overground Workers of Jaish-e-Mohammed Arrested in Connection With Anantnag Terror Attack
The trio, during their interrogation, told the police that a Pakistani terrorist was brought to the house of one of the accused by local Jaish commander Fayaz Punzoo.
Two security officials guarding the streets in Kashmir (Image: PTI)
Srinagar: Three overground workers of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed group were arrested by police in South Kashmir Thursday in connection with the June 12 terror strike in which five CRPF personnel and station house officer Arshad Ahmed Khan were killed, officials said.
They said the trio have given details to police about the June 12 terror strike at busy KP road.
The five CRPF personnel were killed on the spot and Khan was injured. He succumbed to his injuries on June 16.
The trio, during their interrogation, told the police that a Pakistani terrorist was brought to the house of one of the accused by local Jaish commander Fayaz Punzoo.
The Pakistani terrorist was in Anantnag from June 8 before he carried out the strike on the paramilitary forces. He had also conducted a reconnaissance of potential targets around the area.
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Final Volkswagen Beetle Rolls-Off the Mexican Production Line
- Samuel L Jackson Takes a Jibe At Daniel Craig, Says ‘I’m Not Looking for Another Job’
- Salman Khan Hosts Grand Birthday Bash for Ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, See Pics
- Singapore’s Changi Airport has a Massive Slide to Take Passengers to the Boarding Gate - Watch Video
- India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Thanks Fans for Support After India’s World Cup Exit