Three Overground Workers of Jaish-e-Mohammed Arrested in Connection With Anantnag Terror Attack

The trio, during their interrogation, told the police that a Pakistani terrorist was brought to the house of one of the accused by local Jaish commander Fayaz Punzoo.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
Three Overground Workers of Jaish-e-Mohammed Arrested in Connection With Anantnag Terror Attack
Two security officials guarding the streets in Kashmir (Image: PTI)
Srinagar: Three overground workers of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed group were arrested by police in South Kashmir Thursday in connection with the June 12 terror strike in which five CRPF personnel and station house officer Arshad Ahmed Khan were killed, officials said.

They said the trio have given details to police about the June 12 terror strike at busy KP road.

The five CRPF personnel were killed on the spot and Khan was injured. He succumbed to his injuries on June 16.

The trio, during their interrogation, told the police that a Pakistani terrorist was brought to the house of one of the accused by local Jaish commander Fayaz Punzoo.

The Pakistani terrorist was in Anantnag from June 8 before he carried out the strike on the paramilitary forces. He had also conducted a reconnaissance of potential targets around the area.

