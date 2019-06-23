Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Three Pakistanis Detained with Gold Worth over 4 lakh on Thar Express

The 130 gm gold was seized late on Saturday night at Munabao Railway Station in Barmer from three passengers of the train that runs weekly between the two countries, a customs official said.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
Three Pakistanis Detained with Gold Worth over 4 lakh on Thar Express
Image for Representaion. (Image: AFP)
Barmer(Rajasthan): Three Pakistani nationals were detained for illegally carrying gold worth Rs 4.28 lakh on the Thar Express, which was on its way from Pakistan, an official said Sunday.

The 130 gm gold was seized late on Saturday night at Munabao Railway Station in Barmer from three passengers of the train that runs weekly between the two countries, a customs official said.

The detainees have been identified as Shabbir Husain, Dhuda Ram and Devdas, the official said. ​

