Three Pakistanis Detained with Gold Worth over 4 lakh on Thar Express
The 130 gm gold was seized late on Saturday night at Munabao Railway Station in Barmer from three passengers of the train that runs weekly between the two countries, a customs official said.
Barmer(Rajasthan): Three Pakistani nationals were detained for illegally carrying gold worth Rs 4.28 lakh on the Thar Express, which was on its way from Pakistan, an official said Sunday.
The detainees have been identified as Shabbir Husain, Dhuda Ram and Devdas, the official said.
