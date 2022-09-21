CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsAus#ShashiTharoor#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » India » Three Passengers Killed, Four Injured as Bus Overturns in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur District
1-MIN READ

Three Passengers Killed, Four Injured as Bus Overturns in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur District

PTI

Last Updated: September 21, 2022, 23:00 IST

Jashpur, India

Soon after being alerted, a police team and district officials reached the spot (File photo/News18)

Soon after being alerted, a police team and district officials reached the spot (File photo/News18)

The accident took place around 4 pm when the private bus heading from Pathalgaon in Jashpur to Ambikapur in neighbouring Surguja district

Three passengers were killed and four others injured after a bus overturned in a village in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, officials said. The accident took place around 4 pm when the private bus heading to Ambikapur (in neighbouring Surguja district) from Pathalgaon (Jashpur) lost control and overturned in Gondi village, a district administration official here said.

The passengers, identified as Balram Lakra (65), Anant Nagvanshi (55) and Devanand (25), died on the spot, and four others, including two women, sustained injuries, he said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team and district officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Community Health Centre Pathalgaon, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the official added.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:September 21, 2022, 23:00 IST
last updated:September 21, 2022, 23:00 IST