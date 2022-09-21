Three Passengers Killed, Four Injured as Bus Overturns in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur District

Three passengers were killed and four others injured after a bus overturned in a village in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, officials said. The accident took place around 4 pm when the private bus heading to Ambikapur (in neighbouring Surguja district) from Pathalgaon (Jashpur) lost control and overturned in Gondi village, a district administration official here said.

The passengers, identified as Balram Lakra (65), Anant Nagvanshi (55) and Devanand (25), died on the spot, and four others, including two women, sustained injuries, he said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team and district officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Community Health Centre Pathalgaon, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the official added.

