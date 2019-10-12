Take the pledge to vote

Three Passengers Offloaded from Air India Flight for Unruly Behaviour at Mumbai Airport

The incident happened when three passengers, members of a family, started 'misbehaving' with a woman cabin staff member, who reported the matter to the pilot.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2019, 9:18 PM IST
Three Passengers Offloaded from Air India Flight for Unruly Behaviour at Mumbai Airport
Representative image. (Image source: Air India)

Mumbai: Three members of a family were deplaned from an Air India flight here Saturday for misbehaving with crew members after the flight was recalled due to a technical issue.

As a result, flight AI-663 from Mumbai to Goa was delayed by five hours, an Air India official said.

"The flight was to depart for Goa from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here at 1.15 pm.

"However, its departure got delayed due to some technical issue in the aircraft engine," said the official.

As the engineers were trying to fix the problem, three passengers, members of a family, started "misbehaving" with a woman cabin staff member, who reported the matter to the pilot, he said.

"When pilot tried to explain them the reason for the delay, they fought with him as well, so all three were offloaded," the official said.

The flight finally took off around 6 PM.

