Three Patients Die at Covid-19 Ward Due to Power Outage, MP Govt Orders Probe by Divisional Commissioner

Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh has ordered a probe by a Divisional Commissioner into the matter where three patients died due to hourslong power outage at the Covid-19 ward of state-run Hamidia hospital on Friday night.

At 5.48pm on Friday, the Covid-19 ward faced a power outage and the electricity supply was only resumed by around 7.45 pm on the same day. As many as 64 patients were admitted to the Covid-19 ward in Bhopal's largest hospital and many of them were on high flow oxygen support.

The power back-up was provisioned at the hospital with a generator but it wasn’t working and even the diesel wasn’t available to run the machine.

Amid such a chaotic situation, former Congress corporator Md Akbar Khan (67) died, while two others also got critical and died later. Khan’s brother has alleged that the death was caused due to mismanagement as there was no fuel available to run the generators.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chouhan has ordered Divisional Commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat to probe into the matter and submit a report by Saturday evening.

"No doubt, it’s a very serious matter,” said State Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang. Acting on the situation, a PWD engineer in-charge of maintaining the power back up has been suspended, while the Dean of Gandhi Medical College and Superintendent of Hamidia hospital have been served notices.

The physician responsible for issuing a certificate of proper arrangements has also been given notice and will be punished, said the minister.

"The incident at Hamidia hospital has shown the real face of the Shivraj government," said Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta, claiming the state government is trying to hush up the matter by acting upon a junior level officer.