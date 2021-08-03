Three People Close to BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari Held in Ambulance Case

Three people close to BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a case related to the alleged use of a bulletproof ambulance to ferry him between courts and jail in Punjab, police said. Eleven people have been arrested so far in the case.

Firoz Qureshi, Shahid and Surendra Sharma, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each, were arrested near the bus stop here for forgery and cheating in the registration of the ambulance used to ferry Ansari between courts and jail in Punjab, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said.

During interrogation, the three told police that they used to drive the ambulance and other used to sit inside it for Ansari’s security. They said they used to take the ambulance to Azamgarh, Lucknow or wherever they were asked and they had taken it to Ropar also, the SP said. They had abandoned the ambulance when police pressure mounted.

The case against Ansari was registered after it was found on March 31 that a bulletproof ambulance with a Barabanki number was used to ferry him from a Ropar jail to a Mohali court near Chandigarh in an extortion case. The ambulance was registered in the name of Dr Alka Rai of a Mau hospital. The case was registered on April 2 at a Barabanki police station under relevant sections of the IPC for fraud, falsification of documents and conspiracy.

Those arrested earlier included Dr Alka Rai, Dr Sheshnath Rai, Rajnath Yadav, Anand Yadav, Mohd Shoaib, Mujahid, Salim and Ali Mohammad Jafri, alias Shahid. Police said efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused–Zafar, alias Chanda, and Afroz Khan, alias Chunnu.

