Three People Die in Road Accident at Traffic Signal Near Hyderabad

Three people, including a couple who was travelling for their wedding, died in a road accident near Hyderabad in Choutuppal, Yadadri-Bhongir district on Monday. The incident took place at a traffic signal when vehicles were waiting for the red light to turn green.

A driver of a car lost his control over the vehicle and rammed it into two bikes and two cars waiting at the signal. Due to this, the couple who was heading to Kondagattu for their marriage died on the spot. The third person who sustained injuries was rushed to a hospital, but he passed away while undergoing treatment. Besides the three, two people were injured in this accident.

The video of the incident, which was recorded on a CCTV, was shared by News18 Lokmat on Twitter.

The people who got injured are said to be the kin of the couple, who were native of Mannegudem of Rangareddy District. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to break failure. He is currently in police custody.

In February, a report of a car accident in Hyderabad surfaced in the news. According to Deccan Chronicle, three person were killed after a car fell into a lake at Vellanki village in Ramannapet mandal of Yadadri district.

The victims included relatives of a local sarpanch. Darne Madhu, the husband of the village sarpanch, his son Manikanta and his friend Sreedhar Reddy had gone to an agricultural well to wash the car for Maha Shivaratri. They met with the accident while returning home.

The lake in which their car drowned was nine feet deep. The car's doors were locked in through an automatic system.