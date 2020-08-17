2 CRPF Jawans, 1 Cop Killed as Militants Attack Security Forces in J&K's Baramulla

Two CRPF jawans and a policeman were killed in a militant attack in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

“Militants attacked a security forces party at a ‘naka’ in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir this morning, a police official said.

He said two CRPF personnel and a special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police were killed in the firing. Security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the militants.

According to the details, a joint patrol party of the police and the CRPF was targeted by the militants who were hiding in an orchard in the Kreeri area of Baramulla.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said militants fired from the orchards, taking advantage of the thick foliage.

#Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of Police and CRPF near Kreeri area of #Baramulla. Two CRPF and one JKP #personnel sustained critical gunshot injuries who later on succumbed at hospital and attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off, search ops on. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 17, 2020

The attack comes just three days after two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were killed when militants fired indiscriminately at a police convoy at the Nowgam Bypass on the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday.

Three police personnel were injured in the attack. Two of the personnel died during treatment at the hospital, police said. IG Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that Jaish-e-Muhammad was responsible for the attack on the police party.

Also Watch 2 CRPF Jawans & 1 SPO Killed In Terrorist Attack On Naka Party In Baramulla, J&K | CNN News18

The incidents also come amid increased attacks on political representatives in the state. Last week, militants shot at and injured a BJP worker in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. A police official said militants fired upon Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir, leaving him injured.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was shot dead by militants outside his residence at Vessu Gazigund area of Kulgam. This was the second attack in less than 48 hours as BJP sarpanch Arif Ahmad was critically wounded after militants fired upon him at Akhran Qazigund on the evening of August 4.