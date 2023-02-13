Three Persons Die of Asphyxiation at Brick Kiln in Chhattisgarh

Three persons died due to asphyxiation after inhaling smoke at a brick kiln in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night at the brick kiln in Khujari village, an official said.

As per findings of the preliminary investigation, police suspect the three persons, including the brick kiln owner, slept atop the structure in an inebriated condition and died due to suffocation, he said.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when a labourer tried to wake them up. When they did not wake up, the labourer alerted villagers and local police, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as kiln owner Rajdev Cherwa (28), and workers Banwa Cherwa (42) and Anuj Cherwa (19), he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a probe was on into the incident, the official said.

Read all the Latest India News here