Three Persons Found Betting On IPL Matches Arrested

Jaipur: Three persons found betting here on the ongoing IPL matches in the United Arab Emirates were arrested and over Rs 8 lakh and 15 kg of silver bricks were seized from their possession, police said Tuesday. The trio was arrested during a raid by police in Shyam Nagar area of the city on Monday where the accused were betting on IPL cricket matches, Additional Police Commissioner Ajaypal Lamba said.

The arrested persons were identified as Mahendra Kumar, Siddharth Agarwal and Ashish Agarwal. Lamba said besides Rs 8.20 lakh in cash and 15 kg of silver bricks, two LED TVs and two laptops were also recovered along with Rs 8.20 lakh cash and 15 kgs of silver bricks.

A case has been registered against those arrested persons and searches for other persons involved in betting is still on.

