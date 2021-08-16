Three persons, including two women, from Kalahandi district have been arrested for killing their new-born children born out-of-wedlock while they were working in Goa. Gurubari Majhi, Gayatri Nag and four others had gone to Goa for labour work before lockdown in 2020. While other co-workers managed to return to their native places once the lockdown was declared, Gurbari along with Gayatri stayed at Goa and continued to work in a building construction work at Saper.

Tripal Naik (36) of Beherensil village in Kalahandi district was their co-worker at the site. Naik reportedly developed a good relationship with both of them. He told them that he was unmarried and promised to keep them both as wives.

Naik also had physical relationships with both Gurubari and Gayatri, on false pretext of marriage. Subsequently, Gurubari and Gayatri became pregnant. In June 2021, Gurbari had a home delivery at the insistence of Naik. The male new-born child was then killed by Naik and Gayatri.

While Naik reportedly buried the body of the infant behind the house he was staying in, Gurubari was forced to remain silent.

After one month, Gayatri also gave birth to a male child. Since they had to return to their village, and Gayatri was still unmarried, Naik and Gayatri killed the one-day-old infant. Naik again buried the body behind his house, and Gurbari helped the duo clear any evidences. He later disclosed to the two women that he was married.

Gayatri and Gurbari returned to their village Borguma from Goa on July 4. A few weeks later, on July 26, Naik forcibly abducted Gayatri from Borguma on the pretext of marriage. However, her family brought her back and reported the incident at Golamunda police station.

The police arrested both Gayatri and Naik and the latter was taken into custody. The bodies were exhumed by the police from Saper jungle in Goa and the pick axe used to dig the pit was also recovered in the presence of the Executive Magistrate. Subsequently, Gurbari was also arrested on August 13.

